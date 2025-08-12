Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's fears over their father implode

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s fears about Prince Andrew take a damaging turn

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly taking their father’s run in wit the law, as well as the newly announced book by historian Andrew Lownie very hard.

The book in question is titled Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, and has been serialised in the Daily Mail.

Accusations its hurling include everything from their father’s sexual escapades in his teen years, to comments about their mom Sarah Ferguson.

Thus according to a source close to the same outlet, “They're keeping a distance from [their] dad,” and will wait to make any public moves.

As of right now its believed they are “utterly mortified” and are braced for a very damaging public release in the coming years.

With all that in the near future, “the extent to how much the relationship can recover will depend on what further revelations, if any, emerge,” the source also added before signing off.

What is pertinent to mention is that the book is not said to release for another week yet.

Even, Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine

warns this will be hard for girls, especially Beatrice who has always been “something of a 'Daddy's girl' – will be finding the fallout especially hard.”

“She has always been close to her father,” Ms Seward said, “they will both be finding this very difficult – it's a horrid time.”

“But I'm not surprised they haven't come out and said anything in his defence. For his girls to show their solidarity publicly wouldn't benefit them in any way,” she also added before signing off.