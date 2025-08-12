Royal experts reveal 'most successful part' of Meghan Markle, Harry's new deal

Royal expert reveals 'most successful part' Meghan Markle, Harry's new deal

Royal experts have shared their views over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix deal, with one saying the agreement sends signal that they 'are not A-listers.'

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says that the new Netflix deal was "a clear sign that the Sussexes are not A-listers and that, despite the appeal of their brand, they have taken a bad hit."

However, the royal expert has revealed the ‘most commercially successful part’ of this new arrangement.

He said, “There clearly is no repeat of the reported $100 million Netflix offered before. This first-look deal is certain to be less, probably a good deal less. It is true that Netflix continues to link with As Ever, Meghan's lifestyle brand, and that may be the most commercially successful part of this new arrangement."

Another royal expert Ian Pelham Turner says the Netflix shift alluded to unanswered questions about Meghan and Harry's future branding potential from within the streaming giant.

Ian Turner said, "Obviously, Netflix feels that Harry and Meghan are losing brand value based on their current standing. However, the streaming giant may have made a fundamental mistake in that the isolated position the couple are currently in could rapidly change if negotiations [return] to the U.K."

"Perhaps there could be a new approach of them becoming royal ambassadors in America," the expert said and added that "it could see their brand value soaring."