 
Geo News

Meghan Markle expected to skip key royal event amid Harry reunion talks

Royal expert reveals if Meghan Markle would consider attending key royal wedding amid Prince Harry reunion talks

By
F. Quraishi
|

August 12, 2025

Meghan Markle to miss major wedding as Prince Harry plans Royal reunion
Meghan Markle to miss major wedding as Prince Harry plans Royal reunion

Meghan Markle is unlikely to attend Peter Phillips’ wedding with Prince Harry as the Duke tries to reconcile with King Charles.

Speaking with The Express, royal expert Nick Ede suggested that while Harry should attend family celebrations, the Duchess of Sussex should remain in California.

Despite Harry’s expressed desire to reconcile with the royal family, Ede believes Meghan has firmly embraced her new life in Montecito and has no intention of returning to the UK for royal events.

"I don’t think Meghan would attend such an event - I am sure she will be invited but she has firmly left the Royal Family behind for her new Montecito life and I don’t think she has any desire to come back to the UK."

This comes after Prince Harry initiated peace talks with King Charles by sending his top aides to meet with the monarch's representatives.

Reports suggest that the Duke also offered to share his diary of official engagements with the Buckingham and Kensington palaces in order to avoid any public clash with them, which could jeopardise his reunion talks.

Royal horse outshines Princess Anne's birthday
Royal horse outshines Princess Anne's birthday
Prince Harry advised on wise move to win over King Charles
Prince Harry advised on wise move to win over King Charles
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's fears over their father implode
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's fears over their father implode
Royal experts reveal 'most successful part' of Meghan Markle, Harry's new deal
Royal experts reveal 'most successful part' of Meghan Markle, Harry's new deal
Prince Harry can't afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble
Prince Harry can't afford any more legal fees as duke lands in new trouble
Meghan Markle plans pose huge threat to Prince Harry reunion plans
Meghan Markle plans pose huge threat to Prince Harry reunion plans
Prince William turns to another person for warmth instead of King Charles
Prince William turns to another person for warmth instead of King Charles
King Charles sets condition as Prince Harry 'determined' to meet video
King Charles sets condition as Prince Harry 'determined' to meet