Meghan Markle expected to skip key royal event amid Harry reunion talks

Meghan Markle to miss major wedding as Prince Harry plans Royal reunion

Meghan Markle is unlikely to attend Peter Phillips’ wedding with Prince Harry as the Duke tries to reconcile with King Charles.

Speaking with The Express, royal expert Nick Ede suggested that while Harry should attend family celebrations, the Duchess of Sussex should remain in California.

Despite Harry’s expressed desire to reconcile with the royal family, Ede believes Meghan has firmly embraced her new life in Montecito and has no intention of returning to the UK for royal events.

"I don’t think Meghan would attend such an event - I am sure she will be invited but she has firmly left the Royal Family behind for her new Montecito life and I don’t think she has any desire to come back to the UK."

This comes after Prince Harry initiated peace talks with King Charles by sending his top aides to meet with the monarch's representatives.

Reports suggest that the Duke also offered to share his diary of official engagements with the Buckingham and Kensington palaces in order to avoid any public clash with them, which could jeopardise his reunion talks.