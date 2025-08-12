In Netflix return, Meghan Markle defies critics, mentions Prince Harry

Meghan Markle on Tuesday left her detractors disappointed when she announced a return to Netflix, defying expectations from critics who believed she would not bring back her lifestyle series.

The Duchess of Sussex unveiled the first look at season two of With Love, Meghan, sharing a trailer on Instagram and confirming its August 26 premiere date.

“The best moments are made to be shared With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix,” she captioned the post.

The new season promises an impressive guest lineup, including Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, chefs José Andrés, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi and Clare Smyth, as well as cultural figures Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia and Pilates Platinum founder Heather Dorak.

Returning favorites include makeup artist Daniel Martin and entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima.

Set to Bobby Day’s “Rockin’ Robin,” the trailer shows Meghan cooking, crafting, making pottery and laughing with guests.

At one point, she teases, “You know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband,” prompting Chef Andrés to quip, “And you married him anyway?”

Meghan, 44, serves again as executive producer alongside returning director Michael Steed.

The announcement follows news that the Sussexes’ multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix has been extended, with Meghan calling the collaboration “inspiring” and reflective of their mission to create “thoughtful content that resonates globally.”