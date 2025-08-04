 
Leaseholder of Prince William and Kate's potential Fort Belvedere home dies

Hilary Weston, a friend of royal family and leaseholder of Fort Belvedere, dies

August 04, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo
Hilary Weston, the former resident of Fort Belvedere and a close friend of the royal family, has died in Canada, according to reports on Monday. 

The former lieutenant-governor of Ontario, widowed since her husband Galen’s death in 2021, passed away , leaving the lease of the historic Windsor Great Park estate to her children, Alannah and Galen Jr.

Hilary Weston with former Prince of Wales and now King Charles: File photo
Fort Belvedere, a Gothic Revival mansion, recently made headlines as a potential new home for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are reportedly considering a move from Adelaide Cottage to the property. 

Fort Belvedere: File photo
According to the British media reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales aim to balance family life and public duties with the privacy Fort Belvedere offers, though Kensington Palace has not confirmed the move.

Weston, admired for her philanthropy, transformed Fort Belvedere’s gardens and hosted royals, including Queen Elizabeth II, at lavish events. 

Her family’s polo ties with King Charles III strengthened their royal bond. X posts expressed skepticism about the timing, with some suggesting William and Kate’s interest in the lease pressured Weston’s heirs.

The Grade II-listed estate, once home to King Edward VIII during his 1936 abdication, holds symbolic weight. 


