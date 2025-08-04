Meghan Markle's 'magic touch' celebrated on her birthday

As Ever pays tribute to Meghan Markle on her birthday as royals stay silent

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever honored the Duchess of Sussex on her birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday.

“Celebrating the woman behind it all,” the brand wrote alongside a black-and-white image of Meghan in a garden, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sundress.

“She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan.”

Based in California, the former US actress, who is married to Briton's Prince Harry, has launched several ventures including a podcast, a Netflix deal, and most recently, As Ever, a brand said to reflect her personal taste and values.

Meghan, shares two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, with Harry, the younger son of King Charles III.

The couple has often been in the spotlight for their candid revelations about royal life and their emphasis on carving out an independent path in the United States.

Despite the public tribute from her brand, Meghan did not receive any public birthday wishes from the British royal family this year.