Netflix still backing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still Netflix’s favorites

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still in it with Netflix despite the reports about their five-year deal coming to end.

Reports revealed that Meghan and Harry’s long-term deal won’t be renewed when it ends in September this year, this may just be a reflection of the streamer’s new strategy, whereby lengthy contracts are being left behind and project based commitments are in.

According to insiders, Netflix is still pretty much behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and interested in funding their projects.

"Netflix isn't cutting them loose – there's still strong interest, particularly in Meghan, said a source familiar with the production," a source said, per Radar Online. "The funding is far from drying up."

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is personally supportive of the couple, and onboard for their projects.

Possible projects under discussion are seasonal specials and a third season of Megan’s show With Love, Meghan, which promotes products from her lifestyle brand As Ever, which the streamer has a stake in.

An insider said, "There are discussions about seasonal specials around Thanksgiving and Christmas linked to her brand. If Meghan's on board, Netflix is ready to support it."

The streaming giant’s support doesn’t isn’t reserved for Meghan alone. The Duke is also preparing a docuseries based on mental health and the environment.

"These subjects really matter to him, and Netflix is still open to hearing his ideas," said the mole.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have produced five projects as part of their deal with Netflix. Their first documentary, Harry & Meghan, was an instant hit and broke records. However, the rest of their projects haven't had high viewership.