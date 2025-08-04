Meghan Markle's best friend Abigail Spencer shares heartwarming birthday tribute

Meghan Markle’s close pal Abigail Spencer pens sweet birthday tribute

Meghan Markle’s close friend Abigail Spencer is celebrating both their birthdays and their deep bond.

Abigail met the Duchess of Sussex while the duo both starred on Suits. The friends not only share birthdays, but are also exactly the same age, ringing in their 44th this year.

The actress took to Instagram to share three sweet photos of them together, laughing and hugging.

Singing praise of her friend in the caption, she wrote, "As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other." Spencer wrote.

"Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can’t capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine," she gushed.

The Duchess replied in the comments, writing, "Thank you, sweet Abs! Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4."

The duo’s friendship began in 2011 on the set of legal drama Suits, where Spencer played Dana Scott, a recurring character, and Meghan portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane. They became close friends and Abigail was also invited to her pal’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The actress has been a staunch supporter of Meghan through the online criticism and controversy she has faced since joining the royal family.

When Meghan launched her brand, Abigail was among the first few people to receive products.