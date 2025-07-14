Gia Giudice reacts to backlash over dad's pardon plea: 'I felt so bad'

Gia Giudice regrets timing for dad's pardon plea post

Gia Giudice has opened up about her dad's pardon plea post.

The TV personality, who received backlash for posting a video on July 4 to ask former President Donald Trump to pardon her father, Joe Giudice.

Speaking with People Magazine, Gia admitted that she regrets the timing of the post.

On July 4th, Gia took to Instagram and posted a video clip showing her writing letters to political leaders, asking for her father's return.

For those unaware, Gia's dad was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving time in federal prison for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. He has been separated from his four daughters ever since.

Now, she told the outlet, "I apologize for posting that on the Fourth of July. I got so much crap for that. I felt so bad."

"I made the video on Thursday [the day before the holiday], and it was more so I didn't want to let my dad down because I told him that the video was done, and when I tell him things, he expects it — like, you know, an Italian household, it better be done the next day. It better be done right away," she explained.

Gia Giudice admitted that she just woke up on the Fourth of July and hit the post.

However, as soon as she posted the video, Gia started receiving backlash with people saying, "How privileged are you to post this on the 4th of July?"

Despite the backlash, she stated, "At that point, the video had gotten so much traction, I wasn't going to delete it, and that would've also just looked bad, I feel. So there's no right move."

"That's why you always have to be cautious when you post and what you post and the time of day. But I did feel really bad about that, but I'm also happy that the message is getting out there," the reality TV star added.