Before Meghan: How Harry stood beside William and Kate in the rain

Relations between Prince William and Prince Harry remain strained, with the brothers rarely seen together amid their long-running rift.

But a series of throwback images from 2017 are a reminder that things were once very different.

The photograph, taken outside Kensington Palace, shows Harry walking alongside his sister-in-law, Princess Catherine, and elder brother William.

At the time, the trio often appeared in public as a united front, attending charity events, supporting each other’s causes, and projecting an image of royal solidarity.

That unity has since fractured. Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020, his move to California with Meghan Markle, and his public criticisms of the monarchy deepened the divide.

While Harry has expressed a desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, and William, public appearances together have been rare and often brief.

In the 2017 engagement, the three toured the White Garden at Kensington Palace, created to commemorate a major anniversary related to their mother’s legacy.

Kate Middleton, then expecting her third child, wore a silk print Prada dress, while the brothers appeared relaxed and engaged despite the heavy rain.

The image now stands as a striking reminder of a period when William, Harry and Kate were seen as a team, a contrast to the divisions that define their relationship today.