Olivia Culpo welcomes new addition to family with husband Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo, husband Christian McCaffrey become parents to first child

Olivia Culpo and her husband, Christian McCaffrey, welcomed a new addition to their family, their first child.

On Sunday, July 13, the former pageant queen took to her social media and announced the exciting news that she and her husband have become parents to a baby girl.

In the announcement post, the newly minted mom shared a series of black and white snaps of her newborn from the hospital.

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey," she captioned the post.

In a following post to her Instagram Stories, Olivia gave a sweet glimpse of her husband taking responsibility as a newly minted dad, "Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other."

While detailing her experience of birth, Culpo shared it was "the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences."

"As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace [crying emoji], look at the grip," Olivia said of her husband.

The pair, who tied the knot in June 2024, announced the pregnancy news back in March, along with snaps of herself sitting and cradling her baby bump in a white flowy gown she posted on her Instagram.