New Prince Andrew book: Did Sarah Ferguson’s loyalty shield him from royal fallout?

A forthcoming biography detailing the tumultuous lives of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson alleges explosive royal family rifts, including an alleged physical altercation between Prince Harry and the Duke of York.

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, is set for release on August 14 in the UK.

The book paints a scathing portrait of Prince Andrew, accusing him of being a “serial sex addict,” cruel to staff, and financially entangled in questionable dealings after stepping back from royal duties.

The book also scrutinizes Sarah Ferguson’s public reinventions and financial missteps while highlighting her enduring personal loyalty to Andrew.

Among the most startling claims is that Prince Harry physically punched Andrew during a 2013 family gathering, allegedly after Andrew referred to Meghan Markle as an “opportunist.”

According to the book, Harry called Andrew a “coward.” Prince Harry has strongly denied the allegation, calling it “defamatory and wholly false,” and is reportedly considering legal action.

Ferguson’s loyalty, while not enough to salvage Andrew’s standing within the royal family, may have offered him crucial emotional support as his public image crumbled.

The biography also expands on Prince Andrew’s controversial ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, quoting insiders who allege Epstein once called Andrew “kinkier” than himself.

Lownie’s account is based on four years of research and more than 100 interviews.