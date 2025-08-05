Prince William, Harry may reunite sooner than expected

Prince William, Prince Harry get major chance to leave feud behind

Prince William and Prince Harry may reunite sooner than expected amid speculations that the brothers would attend a royal wedding.

As per reports, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex may come under the same roof at the upcoming wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips, who recently announced his engagement to pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling.

William and Harry are expected to receive invitations to the royal wedding even though the couple has yet to set the date.



This comes after Prince Harry initiated peace talks with King Charles. The representatives to both the Duke and the monarch met in London to talk of a possible father-son reunion.

Showing how willing he is for a reunion, Harry is said to have sent another olive branch to Charles as well as William by sharing his official diary with them.

By sharing his official schedule with the Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, Harry wants to avoid any public clashes with the royals.

Recently, Prince Harry’s trip to Angola made headlines and overshadowed Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday portrait.

An insider revealed that the Duke now wants to avoid any future clashes with his father and the Royal family.