Prince Andrew branded 'entitled embarrassment' to royal family

A royal expert has dubbed Prince Andrew an ‘entitled embarrassment’ to both his family and public after reports of his victory against King Charles over Royal Lodge.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich says she is not entirely convinced that the Duke of York is out of the woods.

Hilary says, "This is a limited pyrrhic win, as he’s certainly not reclaiming any stature either in public or within his own family.

"His remaining in Royal Lodge is merely due to his legal rights derived from the original binding 75-year lease agreement from 2003 with the Crown Estate rather than anything favorable to Andrew’s redemption."

She went on saying that Royal Lodge requires "immense annual upkeep" that reportedly costs several million dollars a year.

The royal expert added, "Public scrutiny of royal spending is intense. It will further destroy his relationship with both his family and the public as he is an entitled embarrassment to both."

The royal expert’s remarks came amid claims the Duke of York had an "affair" with Ghislaine Maxwell, who launched a "premeditated" drive to reinvent him.

According to a report by the Newsweek, royal author Andrew Lownie, in his new biography about Prince Andrew called Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has claimed, "Andrew and Ghislaine were good friends, and over the years had been occasional lovers—and through her, the prince had come into the ambit of her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein."