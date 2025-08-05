Fans react to Kate Middleton's major health update

 
Kate Middleton's major health update

Kate Middleton just went through treatments and it takes a huge toll on anyone

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
August 05, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is “struggling with recovery” and pushing herself too hard to keep up royal duties after cancer treatment.

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the Radar Online with “some even fear she’s risking a relapse."

The report says Palace insiders and medical experts warn Kate’s dramatic weight loss could affect her recovery.

The outlet shared the story on its X, formerly Twitter handle, sparking reactions from the fans.

One fan commented, “When you have cancer and all the treatments, you lose weight. I have lost over 30 pounds, but I was overweight. She’s never been overweight.”

"She literally looks the exact same. She's been through hell and back but looks beautiful as always,” the second reacted.

The third said, “She is doing ok. We appreciate her. A beautiful woman with class.”

“Why are they talking about this now? We’ve talking here about her frailty for weeks. Can they just announce her retirement already?,” the fourth said.

The Yahoo Entertainment also shared the Blast story, and one fan says, “It is not unusual to lose weight and appetite during, and for some time after chemo. I continued to lose weight and not be able to put it back for over a year after treatment and was assured that that was often the case.”

The other said, “Seriously!! She just had cancer. She just went through treatments. It takes a huge toll on anyone, and you don't just "bounce back". Recovery takes time. Instead of speculating, how about you just leave her alone?”

