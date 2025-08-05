 
Surprising reason actors refuse to play Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed

A photographer is having a hard time casting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Maryam Nasir
August 05, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked as actors don’t want to play them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so unrelatable that it’s hard to find actor to play them in a show.

According to Bafta-winning photographer Alison Jackson, 65, who is staging a show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this month, people aren’t turning up to play Harry or Meghan.

However, she has had great contenders to play Prince William.

are reportedly so unpopular that actors and actresses reportedly not want to play them, a photographer has claimed.

"I have a couple of 'Prince Williams' who've come forward and they look quite good, but no 'Meghan' or 'Harry' has turned up,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

"I think that people don't like Meghan, they don't trust her and they think she's an operator who sucks everything she can out of Harry," she said.

She then claimed that another reason could be that people can’t relate to Meghan due to her assertiveness.

She said: "As Meghan gets more and more assertive, the lookalikes disappear. They've probably all cut their hair short and look different."

This comes as Meghan Markle celebrated her 44th birthday on August 4. The Duchess of Sussex has had a busy year so far. She has launched her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, her lifestyle brand As Ever, which the streaming giant has a stake in, as well as her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deal with Netflix is coming to an end in September, reports suggest that Meghan’s show will continue with more seasons. 

