Prince Andrew lands in new big trouble

Prince Andrew has seemingly landed in new big trouble as a royal expert made claims about him and Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to a report by the Newsweek, the Duke of York had an "affair" with Ghislaine Maxwell, who launched a "premeditated" drive to reinvent him.

The claims have been made by royal author Andrew Lownie in his new biography about Prince Andrew called Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The author claims, "Andrew and Ghislaine were good friends, and over the years had been occasional lovers—and through her, the prince had come into the ambit of her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein."

Meanwhile, amid these claims, the Daily Mail reported Prince Andrew looked 'wary and threatened' as he was seen for the first time after the release of a scathing new biography about his life.

The outlet quoted a body language expert claiming Andrew was spotted driving a black Land Rover Defender alongside his former wife Sarah Ferguson, who herself looked in 'sadness or deep pain'.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice parents were reportedly heading to Windsor Castle for some down time and a casual walk.