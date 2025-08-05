King Charles is helping Prince Andrew?

A royal expert believes King Charles is helping his younger brother Prince Andrew despite their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.

The Fox News Digital quoted royal expert Ingrid Seward as saying there was absolutely no doubt that the monarch was the one who was providing the money for Andrew, because their mother late Queen Elizabeth “wouldn’t have left Andrew bereft."

Seward previously explained to Fox News Digital, "She would’ve made a provision for him, and maybe that provision came through his elder brother as monarch.

"When the king dies or the queen dies, the money goes to the next monarch. Everything goes to the next monarch. So, she either would have made provisions for Andrew before she died, or she would’ve made provisions through Charles."

The royal expert continued, "I believe that Charles is helping him. I don’t see who else would. I’m sure [Andrew’s ex-wife] Fergie would help him. I know Fergie does very well with her books, but I [can’t] imagine she would make enough to run Royal Lodge on her own."

The biographer went on saying, "I certainly think that the only person who could really be doing this is either monies from the queen or monies from the king."