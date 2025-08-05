Meghan Markle breaks silence after celebrating birthday

Meghan Markle makes rare comment after marking 44th birthday

Meghan Markle surprised fans as she broke her silence and made a rare comment just hours after celebrating her 44th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who only drops posts and stories on her new Instagram account, commented on a friend’s post for the very first time, per GB News.

Prince Harry’s wife responded to a touching tribute from longtime friend and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer in a rare move following her birthday.

Meghan, who has disabled comments on her own posts and rarely engage on social media, gave a sweet response to her friend.

Spencer wished Meghan on her birthday, which also is her birthday as both of them share birthdays, with a series of photos and a sweet message.

The actor, who played Dana Scott in the hit legal series and also shares birthday with Meghan, celebrated their big day with a series of photos and a heartfelt message.

She captioned the post, "As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other.”

"Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can’t capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine,” Spencer added.

"Love, Abs. 44/4. 8/4/81."

In the comments section, Meghan replied, "Thank you, sweet Abs! Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4."



