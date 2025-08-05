 
Meghan Markle breaks silence after celebrating birthday

Meghan Markle reportedly celebrated 44th birthday with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet

August 05, 2025

Meghan Markle surprised fans as she broke her silence and made a rare comment just hours after celebrating her 44th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who only drops posts and stories on her new Instagram account, commented on a friend’s post for the very first time, per GB News.

Prince Harry’s wife responded to a touching tribute from longtime friend and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer in a rare move following her birthday.

Meghan, who has disabled comments on her own posts and rarely engage on social media, gave a sweet response to her friend.

Spencer wished Meghan on her birthday, which also is her birthday as both of them share birthdays, with a series of photos and a sweet message.

The actor, who played Dana Scott in the hit legal series and also shares birthday with Meghan, celebrated their big day with a series of photos and a heartfelt message.

She captioned the post, "As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other.”

"Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can’t capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine,” Spencer added.

"Love, Abs. 44/4. 8/4/81."

In the comments section, Meghan replied, "Thank you, sweet Abs! Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4."


