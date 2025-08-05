King Charles warns Prince William against mistake he made as Prince of Wales

King Charles makes plea to Prince William to not make same mistake as him

King Charles has made a plea to his eldest son, Prince William, to stop him from making the same mistake he made as a young prince.

"Please don't make the same big mistake that I made," Charles told William, per an insider.

The mole told Radar Online that the King regrets not prioritizing his family while he was a young father to William and Harry.

"I was so consumed by my royal responsibilities that I didn't make enough room for my family – but William has managed to do that," he told the Prince of Wales.

William, who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Kate Middleton, is already known to prioritize his kids and their well-being over royal duties. The Prince famously decreased his royal duties while Kate was actively battling cancer last year and spent most of his time with his kids and supporting his wife.

Grant Harrold, the King's former butler, also hailed William for putting his family over royal duties.

"I think for the first time ever you've got a King, who I think deep down if his boys need him, he would probably put them before the Crown," Harrold, 46, said.

"That's what I believe, and that's the first time that would ever have happened in the history of the monarchy," he added.

Meanwhile, Charles’ distant style of parenthood has been documented by his son Prince Harry, who wrote in his memoir Spare that the King "wasn't the kind of father who played endless rounds of tag or tossed a ball until long after dark."