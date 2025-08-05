Sarah Ferguson reacts to major claims about Prince Andrew?

Sarah Ferguson has apparently reacted to major claims about her former husband Prince Andrew with her latest outing with the Duke of York.

Sarah and Andrew were spotted together for the first time after the release of a scathing new biography about his life.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Andrew looked 'wary and threatened' as he was seen for the first time.

The publication reported this while quoting a body language expert.

The body language expert continued Sarah herself looked in 'sadness or deep pain' as the former couple was spotted driving a black Land Rover Defender.

They were reportedly heading to Windsor Castle for some down time and a casual walk.

Photo credit Daily Mail

Body language expert Judi James claims that in the photos Andrew’s eyes have a 'wary look' to them.

The expert continued that his 'tongue in cheek' expression could imply that he is 'threatened' or is experiencing feelings of 'contempt'.

Talking about Sarah, Judi James said she looks in 'pain'.

“Fergie's expression is in total contrast to her signature look,” she said and added, “Her brows are pulled into a deeply etched frown, and her eye expression suggests deep sadness or pain.”

Judi James went on saying, “Her chin is raised to hint at defiance or resilience, but her lips are tightly clamped and even sucked inward, also signalling a sense of inner pain and a possible desire to hide or self-protect.”