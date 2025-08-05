Sarah Ferguson still loyal to ‘disgraced' Prince Andrew 30 years after split

Expert shares how Fergie remains devoted to Prince Andrew despite divorce

Sarah Ferguson remains royal to her ex-husband Prince Andrew even though they have been separated for more than 30 years now.

According to royal photographer Arthur Edwards, Fergie will “always be there” for the Duke of York.

Speaking with The Sun, Edwards, who has worked with Fergie for over four decades, called Ferguson one of his favourite royals.

The expert showered praises on her for always standing by Andrew and the royal family as he noted that she would always stay loyal to Andrew.

The couple first met in 1985 through Princess Diana with their relationship quickly becoming a major media story.

The photographer further revealed that during those early days, he asked photographers to give Fergie space outside her office.

“Can we stand back, not hassle her, let her walk into work and we will still get good pictures,” he had said.

He added that even though he missed the photo himself, Ferguson “never forgot what had happened that day.”

Edwards shared that even after all these years and despite her divorce from Andrew, Fergie remains devoted to Andrew.

“One thing I know about the King is that he is a kind man who was never going to kick his brother and Fergie out of their home, Royal Lodge at Windsor,” he said.

“She will always be there for Andrew.”