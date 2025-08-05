Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's major secret move

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle major secret move

Royal fans have expressed their views over Meghan Markle’s secret move as the Netflix deal is near ending next month.

The Fox News Digital reported that several royal experts claimed that Meghan is quietly in talks with Netflix to extend her partnership with the streaming giant.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “Harry and Meghan have nothing of substance to offer except alleged "royal scandal" and airing supposed royal family dirty linen.”

“Netflix. Please don’t waste your money or your time, the only people watching her show are her three friends. No one wants to watch a copycat, liar, fake person. Go away Megan, Harry is about to leave you anyway,” the second said.

The third claimed, “She has already shopped for a deal on a book about her divorce so I wouldn’t be surprised if she is shopping a sequel to Harry and Meghan on this. She probably has already been secretly filming Harry and creating drama to appear to be a victim. Harry wants a reconciliation with his family and some of this could be great content for a reality show.”

The fourth urges the streaming giant, “Please, Netflix, no deal with Meghan Markle. You are slowly improving after your disastrous woke relationship with the Obama’s caused millions to cancel their memberships. Markle doesn’t have anything that would inspire customers to stay with you. She’s no longer a Royal, she’s just a loudmouth lefty with very little talent who is loved mostly by herself.”