Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fulfilled Netflix promise despite ongoing criticism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gave Netflix the Royal scoop it signed up for

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism over the limited content released under their Netflix deal, however, the couple was able to fulfil what the streaming giant really wanted.

According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to fulfil the promise they made to the OTT platform by sharing royal stories.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal commentator Jennie Bond said that Netflix mainly wanted their personal account of royal life, which they have already shared through their series and documentaries.

Harry and Meghan signed the deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals and moving to the US.

"It's quite obvious that Netflix got involved with them because they wanted the inside story of their royal life. And they got it,” the expert said.

She added, “It’s true that they haven’t managed to produce much content since then, or at least content that has proved particularly popular.”

Sharing if Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal would be renewed this year or not, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said, "I don't want to comment on anyone's renewals.”

"In general, the ones that we’ve had are bespoke and rationalized around output,” he told Variety.

“I think of them as ‘show-verall’ deals. We outline what we’re going to do together over the next five years and package it in a deal."