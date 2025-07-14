Prince George ‘emotionally dependent' on sister Charlotte at key event

Prince George, Princess Charlotte display strikingly different traits at Wimbledon

Prince George seems to be growing more independent, however, he is still “emotionally dependent” on his sister, Princess Charlotte, claimed royal expert.

The royal siblings showed clear differences in behaviour during their appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final, as they joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to a body language expert, George appeared more independent as he avoided eye contact even during conversation, while Charlotte openly looked to her brother for reassurance.

George’s “developed a strong sense of independence, and is not reliant on their attention for reassurance,” said expert Inbaal Honigman.

She explained while speaking with The Express, “Prince George's facial expression is serious, his brow lowered to show that he is concentrating.

"He's therefore communicating that he is not a child anymore. He's gaining more manly mannerisms and is standing up, back straight, mostly unsmiling to assert his independence."

She further noticed George's "small tilt towards his sister reveals that he appreciates having a supportive sibling by his side,” adding that it could mean he is emotionally dependent on Charlotte and "wouldn't have liked to attend alone.”

"Charlotte is more dependent on George's presence than he is on her,” she added. “We can see this here in Wimbledon, as he leans towards her very slightly, which indicates that he needs to know that she's around.”

"Whereas Charlotte turns right towards George and gazes at him fully when she needs to know that he's beside her. She doesn't hide her reliance on the presence of her big brother."