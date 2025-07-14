William, Kate excluded from Prince Harry, King Charles peace summit

Prince William, Kate Middleton team left out of palace peace talks with Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton were excluded from the peace talks that took place between Prince Harry’s team and King Charles’ staff.

This comes amid reports the Duke of Sussex has allowed the peace summit to take place in an effort to improve his relationship with the Royal family.

"The meeting was with Harry's blessing,” a source revealed, adding that the Buckingham Palace accepted the proposal to "open a channel of communication.”

While the meeting was backed by the Palace, reports now suggest that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ team were not involved.

Harry’s side did not reach out to them, and no invitation was given to their staff, suggesting that some tensions within the family still remain.

According to GB News, this meeting is seen as a major step after 18 months of little contact between father and son.

This development comes after the Duke of Sussex publically talked of his hopes of reconciling with the royal family.

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," Prince Harry said of his feud with the royals while speaking with BBC, adding that he had now "forgiven" them.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," he added.