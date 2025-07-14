Meghan Markle's new business off to promising start despite backlash

Meghan’s Netflix series defended amid criticism over presentation style

Meghan Markle has finally received support as royal expert praises the Duchess of Sussex over her new business ventures, including Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond described Meghan’s series as “perfectly pleasant” and said it offers some helpful tips, despite the criticism that she wants to “elevate” ordinary things.

Bond said Prince Harry’s wife’s idea makes sense, adding that presentation is important in cooking shows.

“Meghan‘s lifestyle show is perfectly pleasant and has some quite useful tips,” Bond said. “For example she was much mocked for saying that she wanted to ‘elevate’ ordinary things.”

Bond continued, “But she’s quite right: if you watch any cookery programmes, all the professionals agree that it really is vital that dishes are beautifully presented.”

Jennie was asked if there was anything at stake for Meghan should her business not work out.

“Well, she has her pride certainly, and I believe her when she says she has poured her heart and soul into her business curating a range of products for her website,” the expert responded.

“So far, it has been quite successful - there is clearly a high demand as everything sells out almost instantly,” she continued.

“She has certainly built up a very impressive following on social media in a very short time – and that is where the future lies for so many business ventures.

“She seems to be buzzing with new ideas and I wish her success. I hope they’re happy.