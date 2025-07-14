Prince Harry shifts focus after struggling with entertainment work

Prince Harry steps back from key role as he's not comfortable on camera

Prince Harry may be stepping back from the spotlight after finding it difficult to adjust to roles in the entertainment industry unlike wife Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex has realized he is not as comfortable on camera as the Duchess.

While Meghan Markle appears confident and at ease on camera, Harry has struggled with producing or presenting, claimed Bond.

She told The Mirror that she believes Harry has now realised that his strengths lie elsewhere and is choosing to focus more on charity work.

“Harry was probably always going to be out of his depth as a would-be TV producer or presenter,” the expert said.

She added, “He has dabbled, and the results have been mediocre, so I think he now realises he is better placed using his platform to pursue his charitable and campaigning work.”

As for Meghan, the expert noted that despite backlash, Meghan has been successful in running her business so far, referring to her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and lifestyle brand, As Ever.

She said, "Well, she has her pride certainly, and I believe her when she says she has poured her heart and soul into her business curating a range of products for her website.

"So far, it has been quite successful - there is clearly a high demand as everything sells out almost instantly.”