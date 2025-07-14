Prince Harry reacts to leak of private meeting with King Charles' team

Prince Harry’s team unhappy over leak of quiet meeting with King Charle’s aides

Prince Harry has reacted to claims he leaked details of the secret peace summit held between his representatives and King Charles’ aides.

The Duke of Sussex has denied leaking details after photos from the gathering appeared in the Mail on Sunday.

The meeting, held on a club terrace, was meant to be secret and an informal step towards mending bond between Harry and Charles.

A source close to Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said the leak was disappointing and made things harder just as talks were beginning, per Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, a report by The Sun claimed that the meeting is a strong sign that things are finally going in the right directions.

"There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,” an insider shared.

They added, "There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

At the peace summit, Harry is said to be represented by his chief communications officer and head of his household in Montecito, California, Meredith Maines, as well as Liam Maguire, head of the Sussexes' PR team in the UK.

On the other hand, King Charles sent his communications secretary Tobyn Andreae to speak on his behalf.