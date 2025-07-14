Meghan poses huge challenge as Harry, King Charles move toward reconciliation

Prince Harry, King Charles begin peace talk but Meghan remains biggest hurdle

Meghan Markle remains one of the biggest challenges to overcome as Prince Harry takes first step in ending feud with King Charles and the royal family.

The representatives for the Duke of Sussex and the monarch recently met in London for informal talks regarding Harry’s reconciliation with his family.

However, royal commentator Charles Rae said he believes there are still major challenges, including Meghan’s role in past tensions and Prince William’s ongoing hurt.

Rae said that past incidents, such as the Oprah interview and reported fallout with the late Queen Elizabeth, are not easily forgotten.

"Let's not get the flags and the bunting out just yet, we have a long, long way to go,” the expert told GB News.

"This was just a preliminary drink between Tobyn Andreae and more importantly Harry and Meghan's chief communications person Meredith Maynes,” he continued.

“Also, there was Liam Maguire who is the Sussexes heads of PR in the UK. It's a step in what you might call the right direction."

But he noted that the Duchess of Sussex would not agree to fly to the UK again. "There is a couple of huge flies in the ointment here, and one is Meghan,” Rae said.

"Is she going to agree to anything that smooths the troubled waters that have happened over the last five years? I'm not so sure."

The expert also claimed that another challenge between Harry’s reunion with Charles is the future king, Prince William.

"You've also then got on the other side, Prince William, King in waiting,” he said. "Of all the people in all this, he is the one who feels, in my view, most hurt by what has happened between him and his brother, and there's only one person that he is blaming, and that is Meghan."

"You've got to also remember that it's only about a week or so ago that we heard from one of the late Queen's cousins, who had let it be known that the Queen was deeply, deeply upset by Harry and Meghan, and particularly Harry, who was rude to her, it is alleged for about ten minutes.

"And also, let us not forget that in all this happening, her dearly beloved husband was at the time dying. These are things you're going to have to really be hard nosed to forget about, particularly the Oprah Winfrey interview as well. You can't pull these back and say it was a joke, boss, we didn't really mean at all."

Before concluding, the expert said, "There's a long, long way to go before we get down to some substantive chats about healing.

"And I'm still of the opinion that this can never be healed, and I still believe that Meghan will never return to this country."