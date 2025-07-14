Kate Middleton's 'weight loss' sparks concern

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived with their children Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales at the men's singles final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner.

It was the Princess of Wales's second appearance at Wimbledon in two days.

While some royal fans gushed over Kate Middleton as soon as pictures of the royals surfaced online, others expressed concern as they couldn't help noticing what they called her weight loss.

Some fans said that the Princess of Wales has grown thinner than her 10-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales has been gradually returning to public engagements after completing chemotherapy.

She was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer last year after her father-in-law, King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

A few months ago, Kate revealed that she was in remission from cancer.

During a recent visit to a hospital and a conversation with cancer patients, the wife of Prince William opened up about her journey to recovery, sharing how the disease affected her life and how she's been coping with it.