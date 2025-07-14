Prince William's pal exposes big disagreement with King Charles

Prince William is against peace talks with Prince Harry?

Following peace talks with Prince Harry, an old friend of Prince William has exposed how the heir to the throne sees his father’s decision to cozy up to the explosive younger brother.

The pal in question shared the royals’ take with the Daily Beast.

According to their findings, the heir to the throne of England “He absolutely f****** hates” his younger brother, still.

And its because of this very emotion that “William will never, ever forgive Harry for what he has done.”

It comes despite King Charles’ decision to mend fences.

In Prince William’s eyes, “Charles is the king; he can do what he likes. But make no mistake: William believes with every fiber of his being that giving Harry and Meghan back any royal imprimatur is a huge mistake.”

For those unversed, even King Charles is still frustrated with his son but “The King is at heart a loving and generous man.”

And even though “that love has been sorely tested by this case and so many other issues over recent times.” Still “there is now a chance for his son to move forwards rather than dwell on past grievances,” a source explained.

Over all, “From his father’s perspective, the door has been shut by necessity while this painful issue played out through the proper judicial channels — but it has not been locked forever nor the key thrown away.”