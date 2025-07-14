Prince Harry, King Charles meeting ‘strongest sign' of peace finally prevailing

Harry opens door to healing with Charles: ‘Strongest sign in years’

Prince Harry and King Charles seem to have taken the first step towards reconciliation as sources dubbed their secret peace summit the “strongest sign in years” that peace would finally prevail.

The meeting between the representatives of Duke of Sussex and the monarch have been described as that both sides are willing to reconnect.

The meeting took place last week at a private members’ club near Clarence House where Harry’s communications chief, Meredith Maines, was present as well as Charles’s top aide, Tobyn Andreae.

According to Radar Online, an insider shared, "There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.”

“There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about,” they added.

This comes after the Duke of Sussex publically talked of his hopes of reconciling with the royal family.

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," Prince Harry said of his feud with the royals while speaking with BBC, adding that he had now "forgiven" them.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," he added.