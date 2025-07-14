Prince William gets royal experts lining up in support after King Charles, Harry peace talks

Every single time Prince William defended Prince Harry despite Hollywood snubs gets laid bare

Prince William’s efforts in making sure Prince Harry felt part of the Firm, despite his explosive anti-royal rhetoric has just found itself being blasted, in support of the heir.

Royal editor Matt Wilkinson is the one who listed out all the efforts Prince William made for his brother over the years.

In his piece for The Sun the expert rushed forward and started pointing out all the instances where Prince William offered his brother the chance to be closer to the Firm.

Especially considering the fact that it was after the viral Oprah Winfrey interview where the couple revealed there was a hidden royal racist that questioned what Archie’s skin colour would be.

“It was William who kindly took him and Kate out of the Royal procession at Harry and Meghan's final royal engagement, the 2020 Commonwealth Day ceremony, after learning the Sussexes had also been removed,” he started by saying.

“It was William who stood shoulder to shoulder with Harry to unveil a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace less than three months after the Oprah Winfrey interview.”

And according to Mr Wilkinson it was also William who “agreed to wear a morning suit at Prince Philip's funeral instead of military uniform to spare Harry’s blushes.”

But he didn’t end there, and instead added in a few more instances, particularly one that happened after Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

“It was William who invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate to look at flowers left in Windsor for Queen Elizabeth II after he death in a show of unity,” (sic) the editor said before adding, “and it has never been William who has publicly trashed his family.”

Thus, given reports that Prince Harry is looking to use the peace talks to isolate Prince William from his father the editor left the Firm with a warning in his concluding words.

In them he said, “the King and Prince William should hopefully see through any attempt to divide them and they must stick together.” Because “royal happy families cannot happen if Harry tries to cut off his father from his brother and next time a bottle is handed over as a gift we hope it's cordial.”