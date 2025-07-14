 
Prince Harry accused of creating Prince William's isolation from sick dad

Prince William’s forgiving nature has just been lauded in the midst of Prince Harry’s peace talks with his father King Charles

July 14, 2025

Prince Harry and King Charles’ decision to finally mediate peace talks has led to a lot of attention being ushered towards Prince William who ‘has consistently made big gestures’.

The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson made these comments in his own piece for the outlet.

“Harry has made it clear he wants to bond with his father again but no offers are made to William.”

And towards that end “the Sussexes appear to be offering the hand of friendship but are they actually trying to force a wedge between the King and the future King?” the commentator questioned.

Because fears are that “if they can get the King onside then they can isolate William.”

In the eyes of the same commentator there is a chance that it’s a simple case of “divide and rule.”

He also didn’t forget to praise Prince William in all this because to Mr Wilkinson, while Prince William is, for “sticking to his guns” regarding Prince Harry. Reportedly, “he is in a better head space now, is no longer seething and has moved on - but is still waiting for Harry to apologise.”

Hence, “while Harry 'love-bombs' his father - who has not locked the door or thrown away the key to reconciliation - let's not forget it has been his older brother who has consistently made big gestures.”

