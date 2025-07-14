Royal princess breaks down the darker sides of being a royal

Royal reveals how bad it can be to have a royal title to one’s name

A German princess of Hanover, Princess Eugenia has just broken down all the ways being a member of the royal bloodline can be ‘bad’.

The aristocrat shared everything in an interview with Tatler.

The conversation started with her taking a trip down memory lane and recounting the shocking experience she endured when having to grow up as a member of the House of Hanover.

According to the princess’ own experiences as a young girl she said, “In school, I had some teachers that just didn’t like me because of it, and they also said some comments which were not very nice or reasonable.”

“It also has bad sides, having this name…”she admitted. In an effort to explain she admitted too that, while she is ‘interested’ in family history “it doesn’t mean anything in general for living my day-to-day life.”

“In Germany, it is just a name and it actually doesn’t mean anything anymore. For me, it doesn’t mean anything because I don’t see myself as something different to others.”

For those unversed, the current head is her father, Prince Heinrich’s brother Prince Ernst.

The family also has close ties to the Monegasque royals, as Prince Ernst is married to Princess Caroline of Monaco.

She also admitted, “right now I’m very happy about my life. It’s very stable.”

But “I think if I only did fashion, then that could mess it up,” the roytal admitted too near the end.

For those unversed with the princess’ personal aspirations, she has taken to modeling