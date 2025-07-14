Prince William, Kate release statement on Wimbledon as they near new milestone

A day after attending Wimbledon with their children, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday released a statement to express their feelings regarding the tournament.

In a brief statement posted on their X account, the couple said, it was

"A pleasure to be back in SW19 for the finals of this year’s Wimbledon Championships."

"Congratulations again to Iga Świątek and Jannik Sinner on your wins! And a huge thank you to everybody involved in making the tournament so special"

The couple's statement was shared with multiple pictures from their Sunday attendance.

Meanwhile, the couple are about to hit three million followers on X, formerly Twitter.

The couple is more popular on Instagram as they currently have 16.9 people on the Facebook-owned social media platform.



