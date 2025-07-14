Prince Harry, Meghan's staunch opponents clash over Brigitte Macron's past

 
Piers Morgan and Candace Owens, both prominent figures with over four million YouTube subscribers, have been vocal critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

However, their recent disagreement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, highlights that even they don't see eye-to-eye on everything. 

The controversy surrounds a French court's decision to clear two women who accused France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, of being a man. 

Morgan expressed support for Brigitte, while Candace Owens took a different stance, insisting that Brigitte had lived as a man in the past. 

The Paris Court of Appeal on July10 acquitted Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy, who were sued by Brigitte Macron for a video broadcast of 9 December 2021 in which they claimed that Brigitte Macron was born a man under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.

Commenting on the report, Owens wrote, "Piers Morgan owes me $150,000 and I am ready to collect. It was never defamation. It was a witch hunt. Legally speaking, the only proof Brigitte Macron is a woman is her word that she is. There is tons of proof however, that she lived as a man before “becoming Brigitte”.

Responding to the Youtuber, Morgan said, "I owe you nothing because you haven’t won the bet. Come on Uncensored and let’s thrash this out, Candace. I say you’re talking utter nonsense about Brigitte Macron, prove to me you’re not."

Commenting on a separate report that Brigitte Macron's lawyer will appeal to the highest court to challenge the lower court's verdict, Morgan said wrote, "Appalling that she has to do this. Brigitte Macron is a woman, and a mother, and these conspiracy theory lies being spread about her are disgusting."

Brigitte Macron was recently seen rubbing shoulders with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton when she recently accompanied her husband President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit to the UK.

