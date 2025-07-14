Prince George's hilarious Wimbledon face breaks the internet

Prince George's reaction to Wimbledon loss leaves fans in shock

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, joined the couple at the Wimbledon final.

On Sunday, George watched the tournament’s men’s single’s final from the Royal Box.

As Carlos Alcaraz lost in the Wimbledon final, defeated by Jannik Sinner, from Italy, George was caught on camera looking disappointed.

The young royal was spotted with an “angry face” and his hands outstretched in front of him.

This moment went viral with one user on X (Formerly Twitter) stating, “Prince George had some money on Alcaraz.”

Meanwhile another added, “I love how man he looks.”

“Little bro is trying hard to remember to act like a future king and not show his true feelings. 10/10,” one of the responses read.

George, who is second in the line to the throne, is known for his love for sports just like his parents. He often joins William at soccer games and supports Aston Villa.

It is pertinent to mention that besides Prince George, Princess Charlotte also joined their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, their youngest sibling Prince Louis did not make his Wimbledon debut yet.