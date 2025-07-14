 
Kate Middleton denied Princess Charlotte's help at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte joined her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

July 14, 2025

Kate Middleton asks Charlotte to stop in adorable Wimbledon moment

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived at the final day of Wimbledon along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte while their youngest son Prince Louis stayed home.

In the summer heat with the temperature reaching 81 degrees at the start of the match, sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court, the royals were spotted fanning themselves.

A sweet moment captured by the photograph showed Charlotte fanning her mom.

As reported by People Magazine, the photographer Karwai Tang called the moment “lovely.”

He told the outlet, “It was a lovely interaction.”

When Charlotte briefly fanned Kate, she smiled and asked her daughter to stop after a moment.

It is worth mentioning that Kate Middleton arrived prepared to beat the heat at Wimbledon as she brought a sun hat in hand and donned shades.

While wearing hats is discouraged in the Royal Box as it “tends to obscure the vision of those seated behind them,” there are exceptions in the hot days.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George have made Wimbledon appearances previously with Kate Middleton and Prince William, but their brother Prince Louis is yet to make his debut.

