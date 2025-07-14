 
Princess's horseback fall affects university studies

Royal family on Monday released a statement on the princess's studies

July 14, 2025

Princess's horseback fall affects university studies

Royal family on Monday said that Princess Catharina-Amalia, the Dutch heir to the throne, took part  in the traditional Graduation Ceremony of the University of Amsterdam.

A statement issued by the family said, with this ceremony in the Royal Concert Hall, the university marks the end of the bachelor's degree. King William-Alexander, Queen Máxima, Princess Beatrix and Princesses Alexia and Ariane were also present at the ceremony.

The final manuscript of Princess Catharina-Amalia also known as the Princess of Orange deals with an investigation into the tensions between European fundamental rights and AI legislation.

Her final final manuscript is titled “Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies.”

The statement said "Due to the Princess's broken arm, one subject has been postponed. The Princess of Orange will therefore receive her bachelor's degree until later."

It said, "In the new academic year, the Princess will start with a bachelor in Dutch Law, also at the University of Amsterdam and will participate in the education program of Defense College."

It was reported on June 30 that Princess Catharina-Amalia was shifted to a hospital after she broke her upper arm after falling from a horse.



