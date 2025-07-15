Prince Harry finally lands a royal win after ‘sorely testing' his family

Prince Harry finally lands a win against King Charles’ anger and rage

Prince Harry has finally seemed to made it, when it comes to establishing a reconciliation with his father, insiders have revealed.

The whole news has been shared in a report to RadarOnline.

In that admission a well placed source spoke out, regarding King Charles’ hopes after the London peace summit between his team and Prince Harry.

In regards to updates, this is the first in 18 months that’s hinted towards reconciliation as Prince Harry was the one to give his blessings for this move to take place.

According to the source, “The King is at heart a loving and generous man.”

And while “that love has been sorely tested” by Prince Harry’s case against the Home Office, and the resulting BBC interview, “and so many other issues over recent times,” the chance to make amends is still there.

As of right now its believed “there is now a chance for his son to move forwards rather than dwell on past grievances.”

A big reason for this is because, in the past at least from King Charles’ perspective “the door has been shut by necessity while this painful issue played out through the proper judicial channels — but it has not been locked forever nor the key thrown away.”

For those unversed with the peace summit, it happened between the King’s director of communications at the Royal Over-Seas League club, between Tobyn Andreae and Prince Harry’s UK chief communications officer Meredith Maines.