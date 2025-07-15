King Charles, Prince Harry take 'first good step' for greater future

King Charles and Prince Harry's aides are happy about their first meeting, says an insider.

The two parties, that met each other this week to sort out former grievances, are positive there will be less issues in the future.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the insider notes: “It was a good first step,” says an insider. “It is always better to be talking.”

“It’s a positive step,” the insider adds. “There’s optimism that it can be taken forward.”

This comes as Prince Harry made no qualms about reconciling with his father.

“I would love reconciliation with my family,” he said. “There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

This comes as MailOnline columnist Sarah Vine said: "Truth is, if you strip away his royal status there’s not an awful lot left to work with,” said MailOnline columnist Sarah Vine.

"Harry hasn't exactly distinguished himself as a 'civilian'. Every single project he's undertaken has been predicated on his titles... It's a rich resource he has ruthlessly mined, but without contact with the source, the well is beginning to run dry.

"Prince Harry needs to replenish his royalness - and making nice with Pater is the quickest and easiest way of reminding the world of that profitable connection.