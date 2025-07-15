Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks a ‘hoax?' Expert reveals

Prince Harry and King Charles reconciliation efforts are merely a PR stunt, says an expert.



His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex are working words their brand image as they engage in peace talks.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "Well, they always want to stay in the news, because they are celebrities now.”

"They have to come up with a good news story and let's face it, If there's a thought of reconciliation, then this is a good story, because the relations between Prince Harry and his father and his brother particularly, have been very bad, which is sad.

The expert noted: "We know that the King has stated. I mean even Prince Harry mentions that in his memoirs, that he didn't want his last years to be made miserable between with rows with his son between his sons."

He said: "So as for William. It's much more difficult because the barbs were sent in his direction from Prince Harry, but very much directed towards Catherine.

"That is very insulting, and I think Williamis likely to be more of an unforgiving person than his father,” he said.