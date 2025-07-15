‘Wounded animal' Prince Harry lashes out at loved ones

Prince Harry has been bashed for the way he lashes out at lovedones whne things don’t go his way

Prince Harry has found himself on the receiving end of a lot of outcry, and it’s because of his penchant to act like a wounded animal that even hurts those trying to help.

The comment has been made by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She dished this in a piece for The Daily Mail, and it laid it all out in less than a few words.

In the eyes of the expert, King Charles must be having a hard time, given the way he’s always in the middle of his youngest sons’ issues.

She started by saying, “they say that as a parent you are only ever as happy as your unhappiest child.”

And in light of that, “given Prince Harry’s clearly troubled state of mind, it can’t have been easy for King Charles to find much peace these past few years,” Ms Vine noted.

She also commented how much worse its gotten since the Duke moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

About it she said, “Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left to start a new life in California, Harry has sadly shown himself to be deeply unhappy, lashing out like a wounded animal at those who care about him most.”

For those unversed, new reports have come in that suggest a royal reconciliation may be possible after all, just yesterday it was said that King Charles’ communications officer, Tobyn Andreae and Prince Harry’s UK chief communications officer Meredith Maines sat in the Royal Over-Seas League club for a casual chat with ‘no agenda’.

Prince William’s team was not present during this time however.