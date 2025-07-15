 
Geo News

‘Wounded animal' Prince Harry lashes out at loved ones

Prince Harry’s constant bid to act like he’s the wounded animal but hurts those that are close to him lands him in trouble

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 15, 2025

Prince Harry has been bashed for the way he lashes out at lovedones whne things don’t go his way
Prince Harry has been bashed for the way he lashes out at lovedones whne things don’t go his way

Prince Harry has found himself on the receiving end of a lot of outcry, and it’s because of his penchant to act like a wounded animal that even hurts those trying to help.

The comment has been made by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She dished this in a piece for The Daily Mail, and it laid it all out in less than a few words.

In the eyes of the expert, King Charles must be having a hard time, given the way he’s always in the middle of his youngest sons’ issues.

She started by saying, “they say that as a parent you are only ever as happy as your unhappiest child.”

And in light of that, “given Prince Harry’s clearly troubled state of mind, it can’t have been easy for King Charles to find much peace these past few years,” Ms Vine noted.

She also commented how much worse its gotten since the Duke moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

About it she said, “Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left to start a new life in California, Harry has sadly shown himself to be deeply unhappy, lashing out like a wounded animal at those who care about him most.”

For those unversed, new reports have come in that suggest a royal reconciliation may be possible after all, just yesterday it was said that King Charles’ communications officer, Tobyn Andreae and Prince Harry’s UK chief communications officer Meredith Maines sat in the Royal Over-Seas League club for a casual chat with ‘no agenda’.

Prince William’s team was not present during this time however. 

Kate Middleton denied Princess Charlotte's help at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton denied Princess Charlotte's help at Wimbledon
Prince George's hilarious Wimbledon face breaks the internet video
Prince George's hilarious Wimbledon face breaks the internet
Prince Harry, Meghan's staunch opponents clash over Brigitte Macron's past
Prince Harry, Meghan's staunch opponents clash over Brigitte Macron's past
Prince William, Kate release statement on Wimbledon as they near new milestone video
Prince William, Kate release statement on Wimbledon as they near new milestone
Kate Middleton's 'weight loss' sparks concern video
Kate Middleton's 'weight loss' sparks concern
Prince William's pal exposes big disagreement with King Charles
Prince William's pal exposes big disagreement with King Charles
Prince Harry, King Charles meeting ‘strongest sign' of peace finally prevailing video
Prince Harry, King Charles meeting ‘strongest sign' of peace finally prevailing
Prince William gets royal experts lining up in support after King Charles, Harry peace talks
Prince William gets royal experts lining up in support after King Charles, Harry peace talks