Prince William being forced into a decision that risks changing Prince George's life

Prince William is facing a lot of pressure and is being forced to enact this major change to Prince George’s life

Even before reaching his teen years, it appears Prince William has been handed a major ask, that needs to be applied against this eldest son, Prince George.

It comes right around the time of the prince’s 12th birthday, which is said to hit on July 22nd.

This rule relates to the safety, welfare and the preservation of a royal rule, that hits every heir in line for the throne.

News of this has been shared by royal commentator Jennie Bond.

The former BBC correspondent spoke to The Mirror about it and said, “This is a rule which I think applies only to flying, not to other methods of transport.”

She did accept that, “nevertheless, it's going to be rather annoying for the family because they are such a tight little unit and obviously enjoy travelling together.”

But “I think there will be pressure on William to stick to this rule – at least most of the time. It's all to do with protecting the succession to the throne,” the expert explained too at one point.

At the same time, “it is of course quite a graphic illustration of how George's destiny is mapped out and of how he is different to everyone else. And that must be quite hard for a 12-year-old to accept.”

“But he has brilliant parents in Catherine and William, and I'm sure they will explain the situation as gently as possible to all three of the children. In any case, I don't think we should think of George flying on his own. I imagine they will just divide up as a family and as long as William and George are separate, they can make it work,” she noted in her concluding remarks as well.