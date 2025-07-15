Queen Camilla addresses visit to rescue shelter without new puppy

Queen Camilla shares rare photo of rescue puppy after visit to his animal shelter

Queen Camilla shared a rare, royal portrait with her rescue puppy, Moley, on Monday.

The photo was posted to the royal family's Instagram account shortly after her royal visit to the same animal shelter she adopted the pup from back in February.

In the caption, the Queen also explained why her newest pup could not join her to visit the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home that afternoon.

"Whilst Moley was keeping cool at home, he wishes he could have been reunited with some of his old friends!" read the caption to the portrait.

The account also shared Battersea's tips for keeping dogs cool in the summer heat, including taking walks during cooler times of the day and avoiding car travel with canines.

However, the portrait was taken by photographer Chris Jackson earlier this month in the garden at Raymill, the Queen's private home in Wiltshire, as a welcoming gesture to the Moley.

The adoption came following the passing of her beloved Jack Russel terrier, Beth. The Queen also has another Jack Russell named Bluebell, while King Charles has a Lagotto Romagnolo hunting dog named Snuff.