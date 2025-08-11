King Charles holds 'power' in high-stakes mission to heal rift with Prince Harry

King Charles pushes to make peace with Prince Harry before it's too late

King Charles and Prince Harry have taken the first step towards building their strained relationship with a “secret peace summit.”

Now, an insider told RadarOnline that following two years of almost non-existent relationship between the father and son, they’re still in early stages to heal the rift.

The insider stated, “it’s early stages. But both sides are looking at this meeting between reps as a start, a breaking of the ice.”

As per the sources the monarch, who is currently battling cancer believed to be incurable, “wanted the meeting as much as Harry did.”

“Charles sees the possibility that he will not recover,” the source said about King Charles’ illness.

Adding, “There's no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating. That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly. He doesn't want to leave things in this broken state.”

“Right now, the feeling is both Charles and Harry want to move forward to a point where they can at least sit down face-to-face,” the source stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince William, the elder brother of the Duke of Sussex, was not involved in the “peace talks” but experts believe that “The king would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding.”

“Charles knows William won't have anything to do with Harry and won't budge an inch,” the source said because of the rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Notably, the wife of the Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was also reportedly not aware about the meeting.

However, source states that while Meghan “understands Harry's urgency to mend fences with his father”, she's “alarmed.”

Another source noted the reason for Meghan being alarmed might be because “she must be worried the royals could try to lure Harry back and nudge her out.”

On the other hand, the sources noted that King Charles holds all the cards in peace talks with Prince Harry and it is still “a very tenuous situation.”

“If either side stands his ground or becomes defensive. it could all come tumbling down.,” the source noted.