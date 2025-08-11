 
Kate Middleton fans receive disappointing news

Kate Middleton fans have received the news after palace annoucement

August 11, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William’s royal fans have received a disappointing news.

According to a report by the GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales will not join King Charles and Queen Camilla at royal engagements to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day this week.

The palace has confirmed that senior members of the monarchy will attend engagements to commemorate the milestone anniversary on August 15th.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum after the monarch deliver an audio message on the morning of VJ Day to mark the historic occasion.

However, Kate and William are not expected to participate in engagement over the coming days.

Commenting on the report, one fan says, “As a member of the armed forces, I feel Prince William should attend as a sign of respect.”

Earlier, royal expert Richard Palmer shared palace announcement which reads, “The King will deliver an audio message on the morning of August 15 to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. He and the Queen will attend a remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire and meet Second World War veterans at a reception afterwards.”

