Prince Harry issued dire warning after major decision: 'unwise moves'

Prince Harry has been issued a strong warning after reports he has made a big decision as the duke has been left "wounded" amid his bitter row over Sentebale charity.

The warning has come from royal expert Jennie Bond while speaking to the Mirror.

The royal expert said, "I think Harry will feel very wounded by the way things have turned out, but he has said – and I believe him – that he will find a different way to help the children of Lesotho and Botswana.”

She also warned Prince Harry that it would be rather “unwise” to set up a rival charity, but “I’m sure he will find a way to help the cause and to raise funds."

The royal expert added, "Sentebale was a passion for Harry and one that was closely associated with his mother, who campaigned so hard to make the world understand more about AIDS and HIV.”

Jennie Bond remarks came a day after the spokesman for Prince Harry told GB News: "The Duke remains absolutely committed to continuing the work he started, supporting the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana, nearly 20 years ago.

"In what form that support takes — NO decisions have been made.”

The duke’s representative continued, "All options remain on the table; whether that be starting a new charity OR working to support pre-existing charities operating in the same sector in the region."